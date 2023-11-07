(Bloomberg) -- German companies operating abroad are more downbeat about the economic outlook over the next 12 months compared to their assessment in the spring, according to a new industry lobby survey.

Among more than 3,600 firms surveyed by the DIHK Chamber of Industry and Commerce, 22% said they expected an improvement where they do business against 28% who predicted a deterioration. The balance of -6, down from +1 in the spring, compares with the longer-term average of +2.

At the same time, despite the challenges associated with a broad cooling in growth, German companies are expanding their presence in many markets around the world, the DIHK said Tuesday in Berlin.

“We are currently experiencing a very intensive phase with a lot of light and a lot of shade in international business,” Volker Treier, the group’s head of foreign trade, said in an emailed statement.

Reasons cited for the more negative outlook included persistently high inflation, elevated energy prices and monetary policy tightening by the European Central Bank.

Another factor is Germany’s current economic malaise. Europe’s biggest economy is closely intertwined with its peers in the region, meaning that German weakness is also dampening expectations through the rest of the continent, the survey showed.

Prospects are better outside Europe, particularly in the US, Canada and Mexico, with a balance of 13 points, up from 12 previously.

“Although companies in other locations are also struggling with a difficult economic situation, they are facing fewer structural challenges than in Germany,” Treier said. “In some locations, they are even benefiting greatly from more favorable investment conditions.”

Risks associated with more restrictive monetary policy — such as fluctuating exchange rates and financing challenges — have also increased, according to the businesses surveyed.

On the other hand, supply chain disruptions or high energy and commodity prices are less significant factors than in previous surveys.

The latest survey was conducted between Sept. 25 and Oct. 20. Among the respondents, 39% are in manufacturing and construction, 40% in the services sector and 21% in retail.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.