(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s Christian Democratic Chairman Armin Laschet, who lost a tight election to Social Democrat Olaf Scholz last month, will vacate his post by January as Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party seeks fresh leadership.

The CDU will hold a party conference in December or January, at which the full party leadership will face re-election to their posts, party general secretary Paul Ziemiak told reporters in Berlin on Monday. A decision will be made on Nov. 2 whether the full CDU membership will decide on the next leader.

Laschet, under increasing pressure, signaled last week that he would step back as chairman after his party lost the election, ending 16 years of dominance under Merkel.

The CDU leader said he’d stay on to “moderate” his succession and will be available to lead coalition talks to form a government if the current SPD-led bid fails.

