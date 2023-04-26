Germany’s Lindner Says EU Fiscal Proposals Need More Work

(Bloomberg) -- German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said the European Commission’s proposals to change the bloc’s fiscal rules don’t meet his expectations and need further work.

The plan doesn’t correspond to Germany’s ideas, and significant adjustments are still needed to turn it into binding and reliable legislation, he said in Berlin.

He said Germany would examine the proposals but that he didn’t expect any breakthroughs at a meeting of European finance ministers outside Stockholm later this week.

