German companies must resist Russia’s demands for gas payments to be made in rubles, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said.

“We can’t accept any kind of blackmail,” he told Bloomberg Television in an interview on Monday. “The treaties are based on dollars and euros” and “we suggest private-sector companies to stick to these currencies.”

The comments by the finance chief of Europe’s largest economy come after Russian President Vladimir Putin last week ordered his country’s central bank to develop a mechanism to force ruble payments for natural gas from “hostile states.” Such a move would essentially force European companies to prop up his currency after it was sent into free-fall by sanctions that followed the invasion of Ukraine.

“Putin has to decide to accept or not to accept -- in any case we are prepared and we will find solutions,” Lindner said. “It is our long-term objective to be less dependent on Russian imports.”

Earlier on Monday, energy ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations unanimously rejected Putin’s demand.

