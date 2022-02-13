(Bloomberg) --

Germany’s Mabanaft GmbH & Co. KG, the fuel storage and distribution company that suffered a cyberattack at the end of January, said its first tests to restore operations weren’t successful, according to a letter sent to customers seen by Bloomberg.

The failure of tests at the company’s site in Hamburg on Feb. 11 means the next round of trials scheduled for Monday will be postponed by a day, according to the letter. Mabanaft’s operations remain severely restricted, it said. The company didn’t immediately respond to an email for comment sent outside normal working hours.

Read more: ‘Black Cat’ Ransomware Tied to German Fuel Depot Hack

Mabanaft has been working to restore its operations after a breach that affected its Oiltanking storage unit in Germany, leaving swaths of German fuel depots unable to load trucks. Oiltanking Deutschland had about 18 million tons of fuel pass through its depots in 2020. That equates to about 15-20% of the nation’s oil demand, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.