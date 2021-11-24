(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s new coalition government stepped up efforts to slash greenhouse gas emissions with a faster coal exit, more renewables and a new carbon price floor.

The incoming government agreed that Europe’s powerhouse economy will stop burning coal for electricity by 2030, eight years earlier than planned, according to a coalition agreement document. Rapid expansion of renewable energy plants and a fleet of new natural gas generators will make up for the shortfall in electricity production.

“We will further develop climate legislation in 2022 and launch an immediate climate protection program with all the necessary laws and measures,” the parties said in the document. “All sectors will have to contribute: transport, construction and housing, power generation, industry and agriculture.”

After nearly two months of intense negotiations, Olaf Scholz, the incoming chancellor from the center-left Social Democrats, presented the coalition agreement with the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats on Wednesday. The accord includes ambitious targets for expanding renewable energy capacity, including a commitment to allocate 2% of land in Germany to wind, solar and other renewable farms.

After more than two decades of energy transition, coal still supplies almost a quarter of Germany’s electricity, a situation that sits uneasily with the country’s international climate obligations.

The moves by the incoming government tie up loose ends left by outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s administration. While Germany planned to simultaneously quit coal and nuclear generation, it lacked a strategy for generating electricity on days when the sun doesn’t shine and the wind won’t blow.

The new government also announced it would seek to keep carbon emission permit prices above 60 euros ($67) per ton over the long term and hinted at introducing a minimum price or adjusting the supply of the certificates to meet that aim.

The incoming administration also decided to eliminate a surcharge used for many years to support clean power growth, as renewable costs have become more competitive with fossil fuels. The so-called EEG levy won’t be added to German power bills from January 2023.

