(Bloomberg) -- Germany registered a record increase in new coronavirus cases, days after the government imposed the toughest restrictions since a national lockdown in the spring.

Europe’s biggest economy had 31,480 new infections in the 24 hours through Thursday morning, bringing the total to 608,611, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The figures have fluctuated wildly in recent weeks, with daily infections falling to the lowest in almost two weeks on Wednesday.

The number of fatalities rose by 232, the most since early May, to 10,949.

A resurgence in infections across Europe has prompted governments from the U.K. to the Czech Republic to introduce stricter measures to tackle the crisis. The German government imposed a partial lockdown on Monday, aimed at reducing social contact. The restrictions include closing bars and restaurants while keeping schools and daycare centers open in an effort to allow most businesses to operate.

