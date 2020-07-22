(Bloomberg) -- Germany recorded a drop in the number of new coronavirus cases and the infection rate eased further, while remaining just above the key threshold of 1.0.

There were 392 new cases in the 24 hours through Wednesday morning, bringing the total to 203,717 according to data from Johns Hopkins University. That compares with 590 the previous day and almost 7,000 at the peak of the pandemic in late March.

There were five reported fatalities for a total of 9,099. The daily death toll has remained well below 50 since the end of May.

The reproduction factor of the virus dropped to 1.04 on Tuesday, from 1.15 the day before, according to the latest estimate from the Robert Koch Institute. That means 100 infected people are estimated to spread the disease to around 104 others.

The R number represents the course of infection approximately one to two weeks ago and is sensitive to short-term changes, such as local outbreaks, especially if the number of new cases is relatively low, according to the health institute.

The government is trying to keep the figure below 1.0 to prevent a second wave of infections. The current R value has been above that threshold for about a week.

The RKI also provides a seven-day R-value, which compensates for fluctuations. That value was 1.08 on Tuesday, down from 1.13 the previous day.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.