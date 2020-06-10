(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s new coronavirus cases held steady, remaining far below the thousands seen at the height of the crisis just over two months ago.

There were 397 new cases in the 24 hours through Wednesday morning, bringing the total to 186,506 according to data from Johns Hopkins University. That compares with 359 the previous day and almost 7,000 at the peak of the pandemic in late March.

Fatalities increased by 41 to 8,736. The daily death toll has remained well below 100 since mid-May.

The reproduction factor of the virus, known as R-naught, rose to 1.11 on Monday from 1.05 the day before, according to the latest estimate from the Robert Koch Institute. The RKI didn’t publish a daily report on Tuesday.

The government is trying to keep the figure below 1.0 to prevent exponential growth in the number of cases and a second wave of infections.

The R-0 number represents the course of infection approximately one to two weeks ago and is sensitive to short-term changes, such as local outbreaks, especially if the number of new cases is relatively low, according to the health institute.

The RKI also provides a seven-day R-value, which compensates for fluctuations. That value was 0.87 on Monday, down from 0.92 the previous day.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.