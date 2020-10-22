(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s new coronavirus cases increased by more than 10,000 for the first time since the outbreak started, underlining the threat to Europe’s largest economy posed by the pandemic.

The country registered 12,331 new infections in the 24 hours through Thursday morning, up from 8,523 a day earlier, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. That took the total to 397,922.

This week, the pace of new cases in Germany has accelerated dramatically, with new highs being registered for three straight days. A resurgence in infections across Europe has prompted governments from Ireland to the Czech Republic to introduce tougher measures to tackle the crisis.

While cases have jumped, the death rate has so far been lower than in the previous outbreak this spring. There were 29 new fatalities in Germany on Thursday, lifting the overall number of deaths to 9,911.

On Wednesday, German Health Minister Jens Spahn became the first cabinet minister to test positive for Covid-19, adding to the growing number of politicians worldwide to catch the virus. Like Chancellor Angela Merkel, Spahn has repeatedly urged strict adherence to distancing and hygiene rules in recent weeks.

