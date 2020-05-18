33m ago
Germany’s New Coronavirus Cases Rise, Fatalities Drop
Germany recorded a small increase in the number of new coronavirus cases, the daily death toll fell and the infection rate remained under the key threshold of 1.0.
- There were 617 new cases in the 24 hours through Monday morning, bringing the total to 176,369 according to data from Johns Hopkins University. This compares to 519 new cases reported on Sunday.
- Fatalities rose by 15 to 7,962. Numbers published on weekends tend to fluctuate more than during the week.
- The reproduction factor of the virus, known as R-naught, rose to 0.94 on Sunday from 0.88 the day before, according to the latest estimate from the Robert Koch Institute.
- The RKI also provides a 7-day R-value, which compensates for fluctuations. That value was 0.87 on Sunday and represents a slight drop from 0.89 the previous day.
- The R-0 figure reflects the number of additional cases generated by one infected person.
