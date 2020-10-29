(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s daily coronavirus cases increased by more than 20,000 for the first time since the start of the outbreak, a day after Chancellor Angela Merkel said she’ll impose the toughest restrictions since a national lockdown in the spring.

Europe’s biggest economy registered 23,553 new infections in the 24 hours through Thursday morning, bringing the total to 486,972, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The number of fatalities rose by 160, the most since early May, to 10,281.

A resurgence in infections across Europe has prompted governments from Ireland to the Czech Republic to introduce stricter measures to tackle the crisis. On Wednesday, France also announced a clampdown on movement.

By closing bars and and restaurants in Germany for a month, as well as leisure facilities and cultural venues, the government hopes to slow the spread of the virus while keeping most businesses operating.

