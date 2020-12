Germany’s New Virus Deaths Surpass 1,000 for the First Time

(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s new coronavirus deaths surpassed 1,000 for the first time since the pandemic started, just days after the country started its vaccination campaign.

There were 1,122 new fatalities in the 24 hours through Wednesday morning, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. That exceeded the previous high of 986 recorded on Dec. 23.

