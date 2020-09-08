(Bloomberg) --

Germany’s new coronavirus cases increased at the highest pace since April as the nation’s public health authority warned that the situation continued to be “dynamic and serious.”

The country registered 1,898 new infections in the 24 hours through Tuesday morning, taking the total to 253,626 according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The daily gain compared with 670 on Monday and with daily growth rates of above 1,000 throughout the past week. There was one fatality, lifting the overall number of deaths to 9,331.

German cases have ticked up since August, but the growth rate still is a far cry from the almost 7,000 daily cases recorded at the height of the pandemic more than five months ago. The rise in new infections mirrors a trend across Europe, with health officials blaming the increase on social gatherings and travelers returning from abroad.

Germany’s national health authority said outbreaks continued to occur throughout the country, particularly in connection with celebrations with family and friends and at group events. “This is a dynamic and serious situation worldwide and in Germany,” the Robert Koch Institute warned in its daily situation report late on Monday.

Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned that the coronavirus crisis will get worse before it gets better as she ruled out further easing steps. Instead, the country has recently stepped up enforcement of hygiene and distancing rules.

Germany’s population is supporting Merkel’s efforts to combat the coronavirus, polls have shown, despite repeated public protests against the virus restrictions.

The country’s reproduction factor -- the average number of people infected by one person with the virus -- rose to 1.12 on Monday from 1.10 the day before, according to the latest estimate from RKI.

