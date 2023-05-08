(Bloomberg) -- The credibility of Germany’s public finances has suffered due to the creation of special investment funds worth hundreds of billions of euros and they should be restored to the regular budget, according to the OECD.

After Russia invaded Ukraine last year, Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s ruling coalition created a €100 billion ($110 billion) fund to overhaul Germany’s military and another worth €200 billion to ease the burden from high energy prices on households and companies.

The government in Berlin maintains a total of around 26 of the special pots and the OECD said expenditures made via the funds should “gradually” be transferred back to the core budget to boost “transparency and credibility.” At the same time, it added its voice to calls for an easing of constitutional rules limiting net new borrowing to enable the investments necessary for the transformation of Europe’s biggest economy.

“Budget rules should be made more flexible to allow for sufficient capital spending,” the Paris-based organization said in its latest report on the German economy. That would make it easier to set priorities in the allocation of funds — especially in relation to rising social security and health care costs, it added.

Germany’s so-called debt brake restricts the federal government deficit to 0.35% of gross domestic product except in times of emergency.

The Bundesbank last year proposed increasing the deficit limit to 0.5% if public-sector debt is 60% of GDP or higher. If debt is below 60%, the limit could rise to 1%, the central bank said, adding that such a new framework would “continue to ensure solid state finances and the requirements would be consistent with European fiscal rules.”

A loosening of Germany’s borrowing rules is unlikely anytime soon, as the finance ministry is currently run by Christian Lindner, the chairman of the Free Democrats.

While Scholz’s Social Democrats and the Greens are potentially more open to easing the rules, Lindner is strictly opposed to expanded borrowing or raising taxes and insisted on the debt brake being restored in this year’s finance plan.

