Germany's Pig Herd Shrinks by a Fifth in Just Two Years

(Bloomberg) -- The pig herd in Germany — one of Europe’s pork heavyweights — has shrunk by a fifth in just two years, highlighting the hurdles facing the region’s livestock farmers.

Some 21.3 million pigs were stocked on German farms as of Nov. 3, government data showed Wednesday. That’s down 10% from a year earlier and 18% below 2020’s level. The drop was driven by surging feed, fertilizer and energy bills, according to the report.

The spiraling costs have sent meat prices soaring by record levels across the continent. More than a third of Europeans are cutting back on red meat compared with 2020, a survey posted by Aarhus University and EIT Food shows.

Exports have also been sluggish, and European meat output is likely to fall further next year, Rabobank said in a report this month. Livestock farmers are battling animal disease outbreaks as well, with bird flu causing the loss of millions of poultry and Germany grappling to contain cases of African swine fever.

