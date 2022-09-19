(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will travel to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates in a push to find alternative energy supplies following Russia’s decision to halt gas deliveries through a key pipeline.

Scholz plans to visit the three Gulf countries on a two-day trip starting Saturday with energy cooperation high on his agenda, government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said at a regular news conference in Berlin on Monday.

Scholz’s first stop will be in Saudi Arabia, where he’ll meet with the king as well as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the country’s de facto ruler. On Sunday, he’ll be in the UAE and Qatar, before returning to Berlin in the evening.

The German chancellor will be accompanied by “a high-ranking business delegation,” Hebestreit said, without giving further details.

Germany and Qatar have been in talks since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February about possible shipments of liquefied natural gas but so far there have been no signs of a breakthrough in the negotiations.

Talks with gas suppliers in Europe and North America have proven similarly complex, underlining the uphill struggle Scholz and his government face in sealing short-term supplies that could help Europe’s biggest economy avoid rationing this fall and winter.

Talks with Qatar, one of the world’s biggest LNG exporters, have been especially difficult, according to German government officials. They have described Qatar’s strategy as playing hardball over the price and duration of potential agreements.

Germany’s Economy ministry said Thursday that a first test delivery of green hydrogen from the UAE had arrived in Hamburg, part of a push to establish a “comprehensive hydrogen value chain between Germany and the UAE.”

“The pilot delivery lays an important foundation for medium-term imports of hydrogen, which will then also be green,” the ministry said in an emailed statement.

While Saudi Arabia isn’t an LNG exporter, it’s investing billions of dollars in blue and green hydrogen. The country has also come under pressure from Europe and the US this year to pump more oil and bring down prices after their surge in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

