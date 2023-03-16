(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he’s monitoring Israel’s controversial proposals for judicial changes “with great concern,” emphasizing the importance of independent courts to the strength of democracies.

“As a partner in democratic values and close friend of Israel’s, we are following this debate very closely,” Scholz said at a Berlin press briefing on Thursday. “The independence of the judiciary is a precious democratic commodity, we both agree on that.”

His comments reflect international unease over how the plans by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government have split society, with tens of thousands blocking roads and intersections in protest. Opponents of the plan say it endangers civil rights by giving the government too much power at the expense of the courts.

Netanyahu — speaking alongside Scholz on a visit to Berlin — said the changes are necessary to restore the imbalance that exists between branches of government, after the court system took on extra powers.

“I want to assure you Chancellor Scholz, Israel is a liberal democracy and will remain a liberal democracy,” Netanyahu said.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog put forward a compromise on Wednesday evening. While Netanyahu said the plan wasn’t balanced, he added he would hold consultations to try to come up with the best solution possible.

“I consider this effort to find the widest possible consensus in society right and important,” Scholz said. “As friends of Israel, we would hope that the last word on these proposals has not yet been spoken.”

--With assistance from Marissa Newman and Iain Rogers.

