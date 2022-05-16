(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz voiced concern about the pace of price increases in his country, signaling he hasn’t ruled out further measures to cushion the effect of inflation.

Scholz said he is “really worried that there are many” whose finances are stretched. His government would continue to monitor the situation and stood ready to make necessary decisions, he told broadcaster RTL on Monday.

Scholz promised a swift approval by parliament of an existing relief package, which includes a one-time payment, a child supplement and a reduction in electricity costs. The relevant agencies are already prepared to pay out cash quickly, he added.

