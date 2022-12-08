(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said his country can handle the threat of right-wing extremists after raids this week against a domestic group planning to violently overthrow the government.

“The most important take-away is that we all know now that we have a state which knows how to defend itself, a strong democracy that can thwart such violations of the law and such plans with its security authorities and that can reject it with all its might,” Scholz said in Berlin Thursday after a meeting with state premiers.

More than 3,000 German law-enforcement officers participated in searches across 11 of the country’s 16 states early on Wednesday. Twenty-five people were taken into custody, including an aristocrat ringleader, a former lawmaker with the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany and at least one member of an elite military unit.

“It’s clear that something is going on here and that among the accused, one has to say this here, is a former AfD member of the German Bundestag — that is a very remarkable and very bad thing,” said Scholz, who heads the Social Democrats, or SPD.

Yet dealing with the question whether to put AfD under stricter surveillance was the responsibility of prosecutors, the German chancellor said, potentially pushing back against a proposal by SPD co-leader Lars Klingbeil who suggested putting that party under nationwide surveillance of domestic intelligence services.

“These are autonomous decisions by the federal and state authorities for the protection of the constitution, which each make their assessments on a legal basis,” Scholz said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.