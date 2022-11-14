(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said his government’s new push to diversify commercial ties in Asia shouldn’t lead to a decoupling from China.

Scholz told a business conference in Singapore Monday that scaling back “risky, one-sided dependencies” in areas including raw materials and critical technologies will “play an important role” in a revised national security strategy his ruling coalition is drawing up.

“Our view of the matter is clear: the best way to achieve more resilient supply chains is to diversify our trade relations,” Scholz said.

“Diversification however doesn’t mean decoupling,” he added. “That difference matters at a time when concepts such as near-shoring, de-globalisation and self-sufficiency are gaining traction.”

The ruling coalition in Berlin is stepping up efforts to develop alternative markets for Europe’s biggest economy after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine highlighted the dangers of over-dependence on one country.

Scholz and Economy Minister Robert Habeck haven taken separate corporate delegations to Vietnam and Singapore before the chancellor heads to Indonesia for the Group of 20 leaders summit.

Moscow’s move to halt gas deliveries and deploy energy as a political weapon underscored Europe’s heavy dependency on Russian fossil fuels, and governments are reevaluating potential risks in their trading relationships with China.

Both Scholz and Habeck used their speeches at the 17th Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business to lobby for closer economic ties between Germany and countries in the region. On Sunday, Scholz met his Vietnamese counterpart in Hanoi, where both agreed to deepen economic cooperation.

“De-globalisation is not an option for anyone of us,” Scholz said Monday. “Take the fight against climate change, against global health crises and food insecurity, or the transformation toward climate-neutral economies,” he added. “Innovation is the key to all of these global challenges. More trade barriers, however, would lead to less competition and less innovation.”

