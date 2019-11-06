(Bloomberg) -- Want the lowdown on European markets? In your inbox before the open, every day. Sign up here.

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz sought to break the deadlock in discussions over European banking integration by signaling the country may drop its opposition to a key part of the plan.

Germany is ready to consider some form of joint deposit insurance, something that would “significantly enhance” the resilience of national systems, he wrote in the Financial Times. Such a move has so far been blocked by Berlin and allies such as the Netherlands, who say that risks in the banking system need to be reduced before moving forward.

“The need to deepen and complete European banking union is undeniable,” he said. “After years of discussion, the deadlock has to end.”

The main goal of greater banking integration in the euro area is to reduce the interdependence between banks and their home countries. Key steps have already been taken: The European Central Bank was tasked with supervising the biggest lenders, and a new framework was created to deal with failing institutions.

A joint deposit insurance agreement has been the most difficult hurdle as wealthier countries balked at the idea of paying for failures in other states. Scholz proposed a plan where national systems would still serve as the first line of defense in a crisis before countries could turn to a common pot for liquidity.

His offer, which he said was “no small step for a German finance minister” comes with important caveats, however. He repeated a demand from more fiscally conservative countries that banks must set aside capital when they purchase sovereign debt, just as they do with other loans. Currently, sovereign bonds on banks’ balance sheets are considered risk-free by regulators so no such backup is needed.

This idea has proved highly contentious in the past. Opposition has come from countries with high stocks of public debt such as Italy, where domestic government bonds make up a relatively large share of banks’ total assets.

The incomplete state of the euro area’s banking union has been blamed for a lack of consolidation among euro area lenders, which has made them less competitive internationally. Bank executives have said that without the proper framework, cross border mergers that could improve efficiency are not in the cards.

Scholz is due to speak in Frankfurt at 1:45 p.m. central European time.

