(Bloomberg) -- Everybody acknowledges that Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann is a talented central banker, said German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, indicating his support for Weidmann as a candidate to lead the European Central Bank.

"He is a very good central banker, everybody is admitting this," said Scholz, when asked in an interview with Bloomberg TV’s Kathleen Hays about who should succeed Mario Draghi as president of the ECB. "It will be a common decision of all the different countries involved. And I think we make it. There is a procedure how we discuss this question and that has started."

Scholz also said:

Germany has still growth potential.

The trade conflict between U.S. and China could be resolved this year.

If the U.S.-China trade conflict is resolved it could have a big impact on the German economy.

EU was "very wise" last year and early this year in giving Italy a chance to follow deficit rules.

Germany is working "very hard" for a global agreement on minimum taxation.

EU partners are seeking an agreement in Luxembourg on a special instrument to intervene in the economy when needed.

Scholz, who was in Fukuoka, Japan, for a meeting of Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers, said very good progress was made in discussions on international taxation. He emphasized that more need to be done in taxing the digital economy.

To contact the reporter on this story: Birgit Jennen in Berlin at bjennen1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Brett Miller at bmiller30@bloomberg.net, ;Malcolm Scott at mscott23@bloomberg.net, Henry Hoenig

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.