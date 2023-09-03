You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
6h ago
Germany’s Scholz Sustains Minor Facial Injuries in Jogging Fall
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz canceled a trip to Hesse after sustaining bruising to his face when he fell while jogging on Saturday.
Scholz, 65, was due on Sunday to hold a town hall meeting with citizens in Heringen and take part in a campaign event for his Social Democratic Party in Bad Homburg near Frankfurt ahead of the Hesse regional election in October.
Scholz’s engagements in the coming week, including a visit to the IAA car show in Munich on Tuesday and a speech to lawmakers in the lower house of parliament on Wednesday, are not affected, according to a government spokeswoman. He is also due to attend the Group of 20 summit in New Delhi next weekend.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
