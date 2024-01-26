(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will travel to Washington for a meeting with President Joe Biden on Feb. 9, as the leaders look to rally support for additional assistance for Ukraine.

The meeting is being planned as the US has exhausted its existing congressional authorization to help Ukraine fend off Russia’s incursion. A $61 billion emergency request from the White House has stalled on Capitol Hill as Republican lawmakers demand concessions on immigration policy. The European Union is hosting a special summit next week for member states to agree on an additional €50 billion ($54.3 billion) support package.

Scholz and Biden will discuss the Israel-Hamas war as well as Ukraine, according to a person familiar with the matter. The meeting is also intended to prepare for the approaching NATO summit in Washington.

Scholz has urged nations to step up their support for Ukraine, warning earlier this month that EU countries were not doing enough to help Kyiv. Germany is one of the top providers of weapons and financial assistance to Ukraine, and announced late last year plans to offer €8 billion ($8.7 billion) in military assistance across 2024.

Spokespeople for Scholz did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the planned meeting. White House spokespeople declined to comment.

On Thursday, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the US believed there was “still an awful lot of energy across this network of coalition, allies, and partners to help support Ukraine.”

“Each country does it in their own way and does it to the degree that they can,” Kirby said. “So, just like us, these are sovereign decisions, but we haven’t seen any slackening or disunity when it comes to supporting Ukraine.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.