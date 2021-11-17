(Bloomberg) -- Olaf Scholz, the Social Democrat who’s aiming to succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor next month, urged the public to get Covid shots as the country battles a record surge in infections.

“This is a moment in which we as a country have to stand together,” Scholz said on Wednesday in Berlin.

Scholz, currently the finance minister, will join Merkel on Thursday in a video conference with state leaders to discuss efforts to contain the coronavirus. His three-way coalition of the SPD, Greens and pro-business Free Democrats also plan to present legislation on Thursday to replace emergency powers that will expire on Nov. 25.

The new law is designed to provide a nationwide framework while giving regions room to tighten restrictions in coronavirus hot spots where needed. Scholz said the legislation provided a “massive catalog” of measures. The effort is aimed at unvaccinated people as authorities seek to prevent widespread curbs.

“What’s important is that we convince a lot of people to get vaccinated, that’s the best protection from an infection,” he said. “We see right now in intensive-care units how important it is for citizens to be protected.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.