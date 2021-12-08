(Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that a Russian invasion of Ukraine would trigger a retaliation, the latest warning to President Vladimir Putin from Western leaders.

An attack would be a “very dramatic violation of the rules which would have very different consequences,” he said in an interview with ZDF television on Wednesday, responding to a question about whether Germany would halt the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the event of such an escalation.

He didn’t explicitly specify whether Germany would indeed target the contested gas link with Russia.

The U.S. will push Berlin to stop Nord Stream 2, which is awaiting certification by Germany, in the event Russia invades Ukraine, people familiar with the matter said earlier this week.

Scholz’s Social Democrats have backed the project, and Germany’s new chancellor, who was sworn in earlier on Wednesday, has signaled his support for its completion. Still, the Greens -- one of junior partners in the coalition -- have strongly objected to the pipeline, and the party controls the ministries that oversee energy and foreign policy.

Russia has deployed more than 100,000 troops on its borders with Ukraine, as well as tanks, artillery and other heavy equipment. U.S. intelligence suggests the Kremlin has prepared a plan for an offensive against Ukraine beginning as soon as early 2022 with as many as 175,000 personnel.

Scholz said the focus is on de-escalating tensions and avoiding military action.

“It is our task now to clearly describe what we want and what we need to do to actually prevent this from happening,” he told ZDF.

