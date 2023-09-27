(Bloomberg) -- Schott AG will raise at least €813 million ($854 million) from the initial public offering of its specialty medical-glassware unit, marking the biggest German stock listing this year.

The offering of Schott Pharma AG shares was priced at €27 apiece, in the upper half of an initial range of €24.50 to €28.50, according to a statement Wednesday. The new stock is set to start trading in Frankfurt on Thursday.

Scott, a maker of specialty-glass products that’s owned by the Carl Zeiss Foundation, is selling 30.1 million shares in the base offering. If there’s sufficient demand for underwriters to place additional stock, the deal could raise as much as €935 million, according to the statement.

Frankfurt is turning out to be a rare bright spot in Europe’s still-dreary market for IPOs, with German companies listing at a faster clip than their counterparts across the continent. Other listings in Germany this year include green hydrogen company Thyssenkrupp Nucera AG and web hosting firm Ionos SE.

Military gearbox manufacturer Renk Group, which is backed by private equity firm Triton, is also selling shares in an IPO. CVC is separately working on potential IPOs of two German portfolio companies, fleet services firm DKV Mobility and perfume retailer Douglas, Bloomberg News has reported.

A sharp drop in volatility has led to a resurgence in IPO activity after more than 18 months of subdued global activity, with the US leading the way. European listings are also rebounding, with cash-rich investors returning to the market, but at a much slower pace than across the Atlantic.

The Qatar Investment Authority is buying €200 million of Schott Pharma stock at the IPO price as a cornerstone investor.

BNP Paribas SA, Bank of America Corp. and Deutsche Bank AG led the share sale, with Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Citigroup Inc. in cooperation with Commerzbank AG and LBBW as joint bookrunners.

