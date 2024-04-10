(Bloomberg) -- German state-owned natural gas trader SEFE is considering storing gas in Ukraine again as the former unit of Russia’s Gazprom PJSC seeks to bolster Europe’s energy security.

Securing Energy for Europe GmbH — which Germany nationalized at the height of Europe’s energy crisis — most recently stored gas in Ukraine “a few months ago,” said Frederic Barnaud, the firm’s chief commercial officer, without indicating when the activity might resume.

Gas traders are now looking for storage options if European inventories, now at record levels for the time of year, become full during the summer. Ukraine has more storage capacity than any other country on the continent west of Russia.

International companies stored 2.5 billion cubic meters of gas in Ukraine last year, a quarter of all the capacity it offered. Ukraine is seeking to boost these volumes this year, to reassure partners it’s still safe to store gas there, despite recent Russian attacks on the country’s infrastructure.

“There are some risks with Ukraine, particularly if gas gets stranded there because the top side of the storage gets damaged in attacks,” Barnaud said on the sidelines of the FT Commodities Global Summit in Switzerland. “We are seeking to engage a little bit more than we normally would because Ukraine will be one of the key countries for energy in Europe post-war.”

“We really want to work with Ukraine because it’s a large market,” he added. “If we find ways to work together, to facilitate a better integration of Ukraine gas, as well as power to the European networks, we will do it.”

Supply Ambitions

The firm is also looking to engage in new liquefied natural gas contracts to meet demand, according to Barnaud. Germany fast-tracked imports of the super-chilled fuel after Russia curbed pipeline gas deliveries following its invasion.

“Today we have some supply coming from the US, from the Middle East and we are likely to continue with new contracts, but we are also very cautious,” he said. “We prefer mid-term contracts — five to 10 years — rather than 15 to 20 years.”

That’s a challenge because most global LNG suppliers prefer long-term contracts, especially in the case of new projects that have to recoup their high investment costs.

Barnaud said the company’s plans to source energy globally, in addition to the pipeline gas supplies it receives from Norway, are part of its strategy for European energy security.

SEFE currently has access to supplies from Russia’s Yamal LNG through 2040, which is controversial in Berlin, where lawmakers have urged the company to sever its links with Moscow. Germany opposes LNG imports from Russia, though it hasn’t banned them.

“Yamal is a legacy contract,” Barnaud said. “It’s a contract and we have to enforce it, and we are certainly not engaging in new Russian LNG deals.”

The company remains open to divesting both Yamal and a supply contract with key client GAIL India Ltd., he added. “But for the time being we think we are the best to handle this complex portfolio.”

SEFE has been involved in a dispute over its previously reduced supplies to India. Barnaud said the firm “supplied 100% of Gail´s contractual demand in the past year,” though he declined to comment further due to ongoing arbitration.

The company also has a contract to buy LNG from Venture Global’s CP2 plant in Louisiana, which is yet to be authorized amid a temporary pause on new export projects imposed by US President Joe Biden.

“We have to wait for the moratorium to be lifted, which creates significant uncertainty, but we are not the only ones affected,” Barnaud said. “If we don’t see a green light, we will buy more from the Middle East or from other existing projects in the US.”

