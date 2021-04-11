(Bloomberg) -- Bavarian leader Markus Soeder, whose party is part of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s governing coalition, said he’s ready to enter the race to succeed her after federal elections in September, a person familiar with the discussions said, setting up a potential fight for the nomination.

Soeder made his offer during a party meeting Sunday that included Armin Laschet, a member of Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union who has declared his bid for the chancellorship.

While the CDU and Soeder’s Christian Social Union traditionally field a joint candidate, Soeder’s de-facto entry into the race adds an element of competition between the two parties.

Soeder told participants he’s ready to run if the CDU, the bigger of the two parties, backs him, according to the person, who asked not to be named discussing the closed-door talks. If the CDU decided against it, there would be no grudges, he added.

