Germany’s Stop-Start Economic Motor Is Probably in Reverse Again

(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s industrial malaise is probably acute enough to have dragged the economy back into a contraction during the current quarter, forecasters say.

A monthly survey by Bloomberg shows gross domestic product is now anticipated to fall 0.1% in the three months through September before retracing that deterioration toward year-end.

Economists previously saw stagnation this quarter.

Such an outcome would further highlight how the tables have turned. The country that was formerly Europe’s motor now finds itself braking its growth, wincing from the headwinds of poor demand in China and a lingering energy crisis.

Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel was last week forced to refute the suggestion that the country once again deserves the “sick man of Europe” label previously attached to it during the 1990s.

His remarks were published on the eve of data last Wednesday showing the third quarter began with the biggest monthly decline in factory orders since the pandemic in 2020. A report the following day revealed industrial output fell in July, too.

Germany’s dead-weight effect was underscored with a downward revision to euro-zone growth between April and June, showing expansion of just 0.1%.

European Central Bank officials will weigh that evidence as they consider this week whether the region has had enough interest-rate increases for now.

While this quarter’s German contraction envisaged by the consensus is only moderate, others are more pessimistic.

Economists led by Holger Schmieding at Berenberg anticipate a 0.5% drop in GDP followed by another decline of 0.2% — amounting to a renewed recession.

“The global manufacturing downturn is now hitting Germany hard,” they said Friday in a report. “Unlike Germany, most of the erstwhile euro-crisis countries are withstanding the current headwinds comparatively well.”

