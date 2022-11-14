(Bloomberg) -- German industry will adapt to looming long-term challenges even amid the current energy and inflation crises, according to some of the country’s top bankers.

“I don’t think we’re going to see a medium and long-term structural crisis,” even though the country is probably headed for a recession, Thomas Gross, the chief executive officer of lender Helaba said on a panel in Frankfurt on Monday. Rather than listening to “dark prophets,” Gross said, “we can rely on the ability of German industry, and especially the Mittelstand, to innovate and adapt.”

Europe’s largest economy has been facing fundamental shifts even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent chaos through its energy supply chain. Europe’s plans to zero out carbon emissions are heaping pressure on German heavy industry, while the pivotal car industry is grappling with the transition to electric mobility.

“The situation is better than the mood,” Bettina Orlopp, Commerzbank AG’s chief financial officer, said on the panel. “Companies aren’t saying “oh God, here comes the crisis and we’re not ready!” They’re preparing every day and with some issues, like potential gas rationing, every day helps. Who would’ve thought we’d all constantly be looking at the weather forecast to see how it will look and it won’t be as bad as some are saying.”

German output unexpectedly grew in the third quarter, delaying a recession that many analysts had expected on the back of soaring inflation and a war-induced energy crisis. The Bundesbank sees output shrinking “considerably” this winter.

Credit Portfolios

Banks aren’t yet seeing hits to their corporate and consumer loan books, said Lutz Diederichs, who runs BNP Paribas SA’s German unit. Andreas Kamp, the CFO of HSBC Holdings Plc’s German unit echoed that sentiment, saying lenders will fare well in 2022, but “in coming years, we’ll see the one or the other credit portfolio at banks get rained on.”

Gross also cited government support for the economy as a factor aiding the current outlook. Yet bankers often take such backstops for granted, according to the European Central Bank’s top financial watchdog, Andrea Enria.

Enria, the euro area’s top bank oversight official, said he sees a “very positive vibe” in the industry as an increase in interest rates this year “plays its magic” on banks’ profitability. That sense of optimism hasn’t let up even in the face of expectations that the region faces an economic slowdown or shallow recession, he said.

Read More: European Banks Reap Record Loan Revenue With Rates Still Rising

“If you take a snapshot right now, everything looks shiny and bright, but if you look ahead there is some need to maintain prudence and conservatism and especially focus on risk management and risk controls,” he said, without addressing German banks specifically. “It is important when looking ahead, in terms of provisioning behavior, in terms of designing capital trajectories in a conservative fashion, that the banks take a little bit of a prudent stance right now.”

Banks have already started building provisions for a potential downturn, said Orlopp at Commerzbank. “If it comes to a deterioration or to a rationing of gas, then we’ll see more. But the capital ratios are very, very strong” at banks.

Banks have yet to see the how the various crises facing the economy will play out and the outlook has probably never been so uncertain, said Cornelius Riese, the co-CEO of cooperative lender DZ Bank AG. Still, Germany’s doubters will be proved wrong, he said.

“When you travel abroad, you hear people saying Germany is yet again the sick man of Europe,” said Riese. “There will be several people who will be surprised how fast this sick man or woman is up and walking.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.