Germany’s Top Diplomat Asks Trump to Let All Votes Be Counted

(Bloomberg) -- Germany called on Donald Trump to play by the rules and accept the result of the U.S. presidential election.

Trump’s call to end the counting of ballots “doesn’t comply with the democratic culture” of the U.S., German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told public broadcaster ARD on Thursday.

“It’s easy to be a winner, but sometimes it’s quite hard to be a loser,” he said. “It’s important that in the end the result will be accepted by everybody.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.