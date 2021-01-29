(Bloomberg) -- The head of Germany’s top financial regulator, Felix Hufeld, will step down as the scandal around the collapse of payments company Wirecard AG claims its highest-profile casualty.

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and BaFin President Hufeld announced the step in a statement on Friday. “We are combining the planned organizational reform at Bafin with a management restart,” Scholz said.

Wirecard’s crash from rising star to national disgrace has turned the spotlight on why Germany failed to catch the fraud and prompted a parliamentary hearing in an election year. BaFin’s controversial ban on bets against the company’s stock in 2019 put it at the center of criticism that the establishment protected the company rather than investigating signs of wrongdoing.

