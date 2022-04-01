(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s top football clubs have lost more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in revenue since the start of the pandemic two years ago.

Sales of the 36 teams in the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 leagues declined to 4.05 billion euros for the season that ended last May, the country’s DFL football association said Friday. Reduced ticket income and lower proceeds from selling media rights remain issues affecting also the current season.

“We must explore new avenues to make the German professional football future-proof while upholding our traditions and values,” DFL Chief Executive Officer Donata Hopfen said.

Last year, DFL ended talks with a number of private equity firms about the possibility of selling a minority stake in a company that manages the Bundesliga’s overseas media rights. The so-called 50+1 rule prevents commercial investors from holding more than 49% of voting shares in any club in Germany.

