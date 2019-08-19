(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Welcome to Monday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your week started:

Here’s everything you need to know about what’s happening in the world economy this week

Germany’s economy is in trouble and the government is dithering over whether to provide support in the form of fiscal stimulus; Finance Minister Olaf Scholz suggested Germany could muster 50 billion euros ($55 billion) of extra spending in an economic crisis

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will have no lack of material to choose from when he kicks off the central bank’s annual Jackson Hole symposium Friday with a speech on the challenges for monetary policy

China’s central bank said it’ll start releasing a new reference rate for bank loans, a further step in a long-awaited reform to interest rates; here’s a QuickTake on what’s behind the shake-up

Japanese exports fell for an eighth straight month in July, weighed down by shipments of auto parts and semiconductors, as slowing economic growth and trade battles raise fears of a global recession

Singapore extended support for older workers in the aging island nation, as the current leadership prepares to hand over to a new generation in coming years

Global trade tensions took a toll on Israel’s $370 billion economy, chipping away at its exports and contributing to a slowdown last quarter that was worse than anybody had envisioned

To contact the reporter on this story: Enda Curran in Hong Kong at ecurran8@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Malcolm Scott at mscott23@bloomberg.net, Jiyeun Lee

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.