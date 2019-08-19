1h ago
Germany's Trouble, China Revamps Rates, Japan Exports: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- Germany’s economy is in trouble and the government is dithering over whether to provide support in the form of fiscal stimulus; Finance Minister Olaf Scholz suggested Germany could muster 50 billion euros ($55 billion) of extra spending in an economic crisis
- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will have no lack of material to choose from when he kicks off the central bank’s annual Jackson Hole symposium Friday with a speech on the challenges for monetary policy
- China’s central bank said it’ll start releasing a new reference rate for bank loans, a further step in a long-awaited reform to interest rates; here’s a QuickTake on what’s behind the shake-up
- Japanese exports fell for an eighth straight month in July, weighed down by shipments of auto parts and semiconductors, as slowing economic growth and trade battles raise fears of a global recession
- Singapore extended support for older workers in the aging island nation, as the current leadership prepares to hand over to a new generation in coming years
- Global trade tensions took a toll on Israel’s $370 billion economy, chipping away at its exports and contributing to a slowdown last quarter that was worse than anybody had envisioned
