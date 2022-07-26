(Bloomberg) -- German energy giant Uniper SE is getting even less Russian gas after Gazprom PJSC cut flows via the Nord Stream pipeline, the biggest route to Europe.

The Dusseldorf-based company is getting only 33% of the Russian gas it’s ordering, down from 40% on Monday, according to a Uniper spokesman. The decline comes after Russia said flows from the link that connects Russia directly to Germany are set to drop to 20% of capacity on Wednesday.

The pipeline is now operating with just one turbine. Uniper shares are down almost 13%.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.