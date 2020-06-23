(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s coronavirus infection rate remained well above the government’s target of 1, reflecting a heightened risk of the disease flaring up again more widely in the country.

The reproduction factor edged lower to 2.76 on Monday from 2.88 the day before, according to the latest estimate by the country’s health body, the Robert Koch Institute. The infection rate climbed on each of the previous three days.

The estimate means that out of 100 people who get infected, a further 276 people are likely to contract the virus.

The infection rate has been lifted by local outbreaks including in the region of North Rhine-Westphalia, where more than 1,300 people working at a slaughterhouse have tested positive.

Since case numbers in Germany are generally low, local outbreaks have a relatively strong influence on the value, according to the RKI.

There were 496 new infections in Germany in the 24 hours through Tuesday morning, bringing the total to 191,768, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. That compares with almost 7,000 at the peak of the pandemic in late March.

Fatalities increased by 4 to 8,899.

The RKI also provides a seven-day R-value, which compensates for fluctuations. That value was 1.83 on Monday, up from 2.03 the previous day.

