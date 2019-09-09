Germany Says Budget Change Possible to Counter Slump; Bunds Fall

(Bloomberg) -- The German government’s plans to run balanced budgets through 2023 could be reviewed if economic conditions change, according to the finance ministry.

“Should there be a need for adjustment because of overall economic developments or external factors, it will be decided in the context of the budget planning and taking the coalition agreement into account,” Bettina Hagedorn, a deputy finance minister, wrote to a legislator in a letter obtained by Bloomberg News.

German bonds extended declines and the euro rose on the news.

The finance ministry confirmed the authenticity of the letter but declined to comment further.

In the face of a potential recession, business leaders and an increasing number of politicians are calling on the government of Angela Merkel to boost spending and raise debt. The Bundestag, Germany’s lower house of parliament, on Tuesday begins debating the 2020 budget.

