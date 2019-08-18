Germany Says It Could Spend Extra $55 Billion If Crisis Hits

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz suggested Germany could mobilize an extra 50 billion euros ($55 billion) in spending if the country slips into an economic crisis.

It’s the first amount of possible deficit spending cited by Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government, and Scholz couched the number in the context of extra borrowing during the financial crisis a decade ago.

“The last crisis cost us 50 billion euros, according to my estimates,” Scholz said in response to an audience question at an event in Berlin on Sunday. “We have to be able to muster that and we can muster that.”

Der Spiegel magazine reported earlier that Germany’s government is ready to back off its balanced-budget policy and run a deficit if Europe’s biggest economy slides into recession.

Scholz said Germany would have fiscal leeway in a crisis because Germany has reduced its national debt to less than 60% of gross domestic product in recent years.

