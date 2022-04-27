(Bloomberg) -- Germany said it’s discussing the decision by Russia’s Gazprom PJSC to halt gas flows to Poland and Bulgaria with European Union partners, and although it views the move with concern, security of supply is currently guaranteed.

“All in all, gas flows are currently at a stable level but we are monitoring the situation very closely,” the economy ministry in Berlin said Wednesday in an emailed statement.

The government is in “close contact” with energy companies and suppliers and the country’s gas crisis team is closely monitoring the situation, the ministry said. “No bottlenecks have been identified to date,” it added. “If there are further developments during the day, we will inform you accordingly.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said earlier the EU’s gas coordination group is meeting to chart a joint response to Russia’s “unjustified and unacceptable” decision to use gas supplies as “blackmail.”

“Member states have put in place contingency plans for just such a scenario and we worked with them in coordination and solidarity,” she said in a statement. “We will also continue working with international partners to secure alternative flows.”

EU ambassadors are meeting Wednesday to discuss issues including a new sanctions package that would target Russian oil exports.

Gazprom said earlier it will keep supplies to Poland and Bulgaria turned off until the two countries agree to Moscow’s demand to pay for the fuel in rubles. European gas prices surged more than 20% on the sudden escalation.

The question now is which countries will be hit next, after the speaker of Russia’s Duma parliament called on other “unfriendly” states to also be cut off. Germany has reduced its reliance on Russian gas to around 40% of total supplies since Russia invaded Ukraine, from about half.

