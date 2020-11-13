(Bloomberg) -- Germany ruled out easing its partial lockdown early despite tentative signs the measures are slowing the rapid rise in coronavirus cases.

Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet with state leaders on Monday to discuss the country’s efforts to stem the pandemic, but there’s “clearly no easing to be expected” at the gathering, according to her spokesman Steffen Seibert.

“We see cautiously good virus data but no turnaround,” Seibert said Friday in Berlin.

On Thursday, Merkel opened the door to extending coronavirus restrictions into December as Germany struggles to regain control of the pandemic. While rapid increases in new cases have slowed, levels are still too high, she said. Germany is looking to reduce cases to 50 per 100,000 people over seven days from 139 currently.

Germany is in the midst of a nationwide shutdown of bars, restaurants and gyms in a bid to regain control of the outbreak while keeping most of the economy operating. Merkel had raised hopes that the measures could be eased in time for Christmas.

