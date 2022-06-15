Germany Says Russia Wants to Unsettle Gas Market, Drive Up Price

(Bloomberg) -- German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said Russia’s move to reduce gas supplies to Europe is an attempt to unsettle the market and drive up prices.

The German government is observing developments closely and is ready to act if needed, Habeck said Wednesday in an emailed statement.

“The security of supply is guaranteed,” Habeck said. “It is obviously the strategy to unsettle and drive up prices,” he added. “But we are observing things very closely and are in close contact with the relevant actors about the crisis structures.”

