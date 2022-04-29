(Bloomberg) -- German utility Uniper SE wouldn’t breach European Union guidelines if it opened an account in Russia to pay for gas, according to a spokesman for the economy ministry in Berlin.

“For us, the account number doesn’t matter, or the question of whether one or two accounts are opened in one place,” spokesman Stephan Haufe said Friday at a regular news conference.

“For us, it matters whether the payment happens in euros and dollars, as it is laid out in the contracts,” he added.

President Vladimir Putin has decreed that buyers set up two accounts with Gazprombank -- one in a foreign currency and another in rubles -- and the Russian lender would convert the payments into the local currency.

The EU said last week the arrangement would be a breach of sanctions on Russia -- though it also left the door open to exemptions.

Uniper has said it’s examining the option of paying for Russian gas in euros into an account in Russia rather than in Europe.

The German utility believes that there could be a solution to the question of how the funds could then be converted into rubles.

