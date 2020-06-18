(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s top prosecutor filed charges against a Russian citizen for a murder in a Berlin city park last summer, saying that it was a contract killing ordered by officials from Moscow.

“State entities within the central government of the Russian Federation gave the order to the accused to liquidate” the murder victim, an ethnic Chechen Georgian citizen identified as Tornike K., Germany’s Federal Prosecutor said in a statement on Thursday.

The case is likely to escalate tensions between Germany and Russia. Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government last December expelled two Russian embassy staff, saying Moscow provided no cooperation in the investigation. The move came after the prosecutor cited evidence of Russian involvement.

The killing took place in broad daylight in the heart of the German capital on Aug. 23, a short walk from Merkel’s office. The victim, who has several aliases and is thought to have fought against the Russian army in Chechnya, was gunned down by an assailant who approached him from behind on a bicycle in a public park.

The suspected gunman, identified by prosecutors as “Vadim K., alias Vadim S.,” was apprehended soon after and has refused to talk to investigators. The prosecutor says he was taken off a Russian wanted list in 2014 for murder and later reappeared with a new passport. They also said he was employed by a company with links to the Russian Defense Ministry.

