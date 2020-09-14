(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government renewed calls on Russia to clarify the poisoning of opposition leader Alexey Navalny after it said two more European laboratories found traces of a weapons-grade Novichok nerve agent in the attack.

Scientists in France and Sweden have reached the same conclusion as a German military laboratory that the lethal substance was used, Merkel’s chief spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said Monday in an emailed statement.

Samples have been sent to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, which will provide technical support to Germany in accordance with the global treaty prohibiting the use of such substances, he added.

“Three laboratories, independently of each other, have now found evidence of a nerve agent in the Novichok group as the cause of Mr. Navalny’s poisoning,” Seibert said.

Merkel demanded an answer from the Kremlin as she pledged a response among European and NATO allies after German scientists concluded on Sept. 2 that Novichok had been used.

