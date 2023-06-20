(Bloomberg) -- Germany reached a deal with Kazakhstan’s state-run oil producer to boost crude supplies to a refinery that helps to fuel Berlin, large parts of eastern Germany and western Poland.

Under the deal, KazMunayGas National Co. will send 100,000 tons of crude a month through the remainder of this year to the PCK refinery in Schwedt, the firm said in a statement on its website. There’s an agreement to extend it until the end of 2024, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The supply will come from Kazakhstan’s Karachaganak field and be shipped via Russia’s Druzhba oil pipeline, the state-run producer said. Germany is interested in further raising its imports of Kazakh oil from other upstream projects in the Central Asian nation, according to the statement.

The deal agreed with Rosneft Deutschland GmbH on Tuesday will temporarily stabilize flows to the Schwedt refinery, which has had to make less fuel since crude purchases from Russia were cut back at the start of the year. Securing the future of the facility has been priority for the German government since it seized control of the refinery, as well as other local assets of the Russia oil producer Rosneft PJSC, in September.

Oil flows via the Polish harbor of Gdansk or via a lower-capacity pipeline from Germany’s port of Rostock have allowed the Schwedt plant to operate at no more than 60% of its capacity. The deal with KazMunayGas will boost utilization by a further 10%.

“The long-term supply contract for Kazakh crude oil is another important step for the PCK refinery,” Michael Kellner, deputy economy minister, said in a tweet. “It shows that we can secure the supply of products in the region even without Russian crude oil.”

The statement from the Kazakh producer does not specify when the deliveries will start. However, KazMunayGas said it aims to supply at least 890,000 tons of crude to the Germany refinery this year. Given that so far this year Kazakh crude deliveries to PCK have reached 190,000 tons, the commitment to deliver another 700,000 tons by the end of the year implies flows would start this month.

The European Union banned almost all seaborne oil imports from Russia in early December, but allowed five countries — Germany, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic — to continue receiving supplies through the Druzhba pipeline system from Russia.

Germany, previously the top buyer through Druzhba, elected to halt piped inflows at the end of 2022, while Poland scaled them back sharply. That’s created a need for alternatives, but the logistics of purchasing sufficient numbers of cargoes from the international marketplace are not straightforward.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.