(Bloomberg) -- Germany seeks cooperation with China, “where it is in the interests of both sides,” but will not ignore controversies, according to the country’s chancellor, Olaf Scholz.

“China remains an important economic and trading partner for Germany and Europe, even under changed circumstances,” Scholz wrote in a guest article for Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in Thursday. “We do not want decoupling from China.”

Scholz will travel to Beijing on Friday to meet with China’s president, Xi Jinping, amid concerns about European dependency on Chinese products. Berlin is working to hone a new national strategy on China that intends to ensure less reliance, diversify supply chains and enhance security. For the German government, the trip is a delicate balancing act to discuss business interests and human rights violations.

On the eve of his trip, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Germany for a meeting of Group of Seven foreign ministers.

A direct dialog with China is even “more important now,” as meetings with the Chinese leadership haven’t been possible until recently because of the coronavirus pandemic,” Scholz wrote in the article. Germany needs to reduce unilateral dependencies, “in the interests of intelligent diversification.”

Scholz asserted, however, that the relationship between China and Germany is “far away from reciprocity,” for example with regard to market access for companies, licenses, the protection of intellectual property or equal treatment of nationals. “We will continue to demand reciprocity,” he said.

The chancellor defended his decision to allow a Chinese state shipping company to take a stake in a terminal in the port of Hamburg, saying that does not reinforce or create any new reliance.

He said China has a “special responsibility” as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council concerning Russia’s war in Ukraine, adding that the tense situation around Taiwan “is worrying.”

“Our policy is aimed at maintaining the rule-based order, the peaceful resolution of conflicts, the protection of human and minority rights and free, fair world trade,” Scholz said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.