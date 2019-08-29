(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Germany is looking to cap its corporate tax burden at 25% as the country seeks to help smaller businesses amid signs the economy is lurching into a recession.

The proposal was made by Economy Minister Peter Altmaier on Thursday as part of a package aimed at supporting the so-called Mittelstand -- small and medium-sized businesses that account for nearly 60% of the country’s jobs. According to Deloitte, Germany’s overall tax burden on companies is about 30%-33%.

The plan isn’t part of the German government’s coalition agreement and would need to gain support from Chancellor Angela Merkel’s junior partner, the Social Democrats, to become reality. Altmaier didn’t specify the impact of the tax cut on government revenue. He said he is in talks with German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz to advance the effort.

--With assistance from Iain Rogers.

To contact the reporter on this story: Birgit Jennen in Berlin at bjennen1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Chad Thomas at cthomas16@bloomberg.net, Chris Reiter, Andrew Blackman

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.