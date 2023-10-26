(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s federal government expects to collect €6.4 billion ($6.8 billion) more tax revenue in the five years through 2027 than it estimated in May.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner also confirmed on Thursday that it will have room to increase net borrowing by around €5.5 billion in 2024 due to a mechanism that permits additional new debt during an economic downturn.

“Government revenues are developing in line with expectations,” he said at a news conference in Berlin where he announced the new figures. “This is good news. And it is also bad news for all those who had hoped for additional financial possibilities, because there is no new scope for distribution. We must continue to consolidate our public budgets.”

Germany hasn’t recorded expansion in more than a year. Following on from last winter’s contraction, economists see a mild recession in the six months through December due to the energy crisis, weak Chinese demand and higher interest rates.

The latest tax estimates take into account the government’s decision earlier this month to lower its 2023 forecast for gross domestic product to a 0.4% contraction.

Total income for this year — combining federal, regional, municipal and European Union taxes — will be €4.5 billion lower than previously predicted at €916.1 billion, before exceeding expectations in the following years.

The faltering economy and new tax forecasts add to pressure on the government to spend less to comply with a constitutional limit on net new borrowing, known as the debt brake, which was suspended to allow higher spending during the pandemic and the energy crisis. Lindner has pushed through budget cuts in all ministries except defense.

The additional borrowing leeway for next year has already been earmarked to close existing budget gaps, according to the minister.

